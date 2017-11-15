Traffic begins to move again in Sheffield city centre

Traffic is beginning to move again in Sheffield city centre after a broken down lorry caused queues earlier.
The lorry broke down at the junction of Leopold Street and Pinstone Street causing a build up of traffic.
Buses and trams were affected.
Traffic is beginning to move again in Sheffield city centre after a broken down lorry caused queues earlier.
The lorry broke down at the junction of Leopold Street and Pinstone Street causing a build up of traffic.
Buses and trams were affected.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.