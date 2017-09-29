Traders call for action at 'hazardous junction' where Sheffield primary school pupil was knocked down

Traders along a notoriously busy Sheffield road have called for action to avert further collisions.

People have been reacting after Woodseats Primary School pupils told motorists to slow down after a classmate was knocked down at the junction with Chesterfield Road and Woodseats Road back in July.

Pupils and staff said they are asking for a 20mph limit on The Dale, a narrow road at the back of the school, the bus stop on Woodseats Road to be moved further from the junction with Chesterfield Road and a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Chesterfield Road and Scarsdale Road.

And traders along Woodseats also agreed the junction and the crossroads further up are a hazard. Some said the bus stop outside the Farmfoods should be moved while another trader said tighter restrictions should be brought in to stop cars turning right onto Chesterfield Road from Woodseats Road.

Donna Eales who runs gift shop along Chesterfield Road is relatively new to the area after opening in January. But she agrees the junction is dangerous.

"I get the bus to work and I often see kids crossing the junction. If a bus stops then cars go round it and people can't see the oncoming cars. It can be a real blind spot and maybe moving the bus stop would help."

Nick Headley who's ran Molly Limpits fancy dress shop for over 13 years said: "Even though it can be bumper to bumper everyday, when the crossing lights change, people speed because they want to get through.

"Whatever happened to old fashioned lolly pop lady? Maybe someone could volunteer and do it as a temporary measure

"I can be bad at that junction, if there's a bus parked up then cars fly round the corner and don't always expect there to be pedestrians."

Sue Moulson has lived the majority of her life on Woodseats. She owns dance clothing shop Arabesque which overlooks the junction.

"There was a plan about 20 years ago to widen the Dale and divert the majority of traffic down there. That would've helped but it meant knocking houses down.

"I don't know how much different it would be moving the bus stop. The main thing for me is cars turning right on Chesterfield Road from Woodseats Road. Only buses and taxis are allowed. There should be tighter restrictions.

"The Farmfoods lorries unloaded make the problem even worse but they've got to park somewhere."