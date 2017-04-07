Tourist injured in London terror attack dies

A tourist injured in the London terror attack last month has died - taking the number of victims to five.

Andreea Cristea, aged 31, from Romania, was knocked from Westminster Bridge into the River Thames during Khalid Masood's murderous rampage on March 22.

She had been visiting London with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, who suffered a broken foot in the attack.

Scotland Yard said Ms Cristea had been receiving treatment in hospital since the attack but life support was withdrawn yesterday afternoon.

Her death brings the number of innocent victims of the attack to five.