Tour de Yorkshire to return to Doncaster in 2018

The Tour de Yorkshire is to race back into Doncaster in 2018.

Organisers announced Doncaster as one of the eight host towns for the cycling extravaganza which will be held from May 3-6. The race, now in its fourth year, last visited Doncaster in 2016.

Mayor Ros Jones, said: “This is fantastic news for Doncaster – hosting the Tour de Yorkshire for the second time cements that we are able to host world class sporting events, and continues the cycling revolution that is sweeping through Doncaster.

“The fantastic memories from when we hosted the event last year still feel so fresh, and make it even more exciting to know that we get to do it all again in 2018.

“We did Doncaster proud last year, with 50,000 people lining the streets to watch the world class riders and the decorations in the towns and villages on the route being some of the most colourful the Tour has ever seen. I’m sure this played a big part in Welcome to Yorkshire’s decision to bring the Tour back to Doncaster next year.

“Let’s do it all again in 2018, and do it even better!”

As well as Doncaster, tacing for the fourth edition will begin or end in Barnsley, Beverley, Halifax, Ilkley, Leeds, Richmond and Scarborough.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) confirmed the locations for the newly expanded four-day men's race, which will take place from 3 to 6 May.

The Asda Women's Tour de Yorkshire – which is doubling in size from one to two days – will be held from 3 to 4 May.

The full 2018 race route will be unveiled on 5 December 2017 and include exact start and finish locations, as well as the distance and profile of each stage.