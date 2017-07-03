Touching floral tributes left for young man killed in tragic Sheffield crash

Touching floral tributes have been laid at the scene of a crash in Sheffield where a 25-year-old man was killed.

Flowers have been laid along Station Road, Halfway after a black Vauxhall Zafira crashed into a barrier on Saturday night, July 1.

Station Road Killamarsh

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 31-year-old man, also involved in the crash, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

One tribute left at the scene in Killamarsh reads: “R.I.P brother. Taken too early. Fly safe pal.”

Another said: “Love you bro. Can’t believe you’re gone. Miss you.”

And another read: “Love and miss you bro.”

Tributes have also been left to the young man on the Sheffield Star's Facebook page.

Kim Wallis posted: "RIP young man. Thoughts are with his friends and family x"

Teresa Rotherham said: "So sad. RIP. Thoughts with his family & friends."

Sheila Davison said: "R.I.P young man x My heart goes out to his family and friends."

The fatal collision comes after the death of another young driver last Christmas near the same spot.

Jack Robinson, 20, of Killamarsh, died after the car he was driving struck a kerb, left the road and overturned on Boxing Day night.

Floral tributes to Mr Robinson can be seen just yards away from those left over the weekend.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or the car travelling in the area prior to the collision, to contact them quoting incident number 1248 of July 1.