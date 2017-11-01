Top make-up brand recalled due to eye irritation risk

A cosmetics firm has voluntarily recalled one of their products after discovering that recent batches did not meet the manufacturer’s quality standards.

Benefit Cosmetics described the decision to voluntarily recall Gimme Brow gel “out of an abundance of caution”, the company say that there’s no risk if applied under “normal usage”.

However, if it comes into contact with the eyes, it could lead to eye irritation.

The manufacturer have recommended that customers stop using the product, and return it to the place of purchase.

Any further customer queries can be directed to the company by email: GimmeBrowInfo@benefitcosmetics.com, or by phone on 0800 086 8204