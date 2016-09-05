Top 10 things kids think you should nail before you're 30

Forget fast cars, earning loads o' money or even finding love - schoolchildren aged five to 16 believe the secret to being a successful grown-up is being “happy”.

A Kellogg’s poll (videod here) found almost 60 per cent of kids in the UK deemed happiness to be the ultimate secret to success – with just 21 per cent ranking getting married and 37 per cent going to university on their to-do list.

Top 10 things kids think you should achieve before you turn 30

Be happy (47 per cent)

Earn lots of money (43 per cent)

Have an exciting job (41 per cent)

Go to university (32 per cent)

Have done well at school (28 per cent)

Got married (26 per cent)

Have lots of friends (26 per cent)

Travel the world (23 per cent)

Have kids (22 per cent)

Have a pet (10 per cent)

