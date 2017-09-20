Top 10 baby names in UK revealed - Olivia, Oliver and Muhammed among most popular

Olivia and Oliver have been revealed as the most popular names for baby girls and boys in the UK - while Muhammad has also made the top ten.

Olivia has replaced Amelia as the most popular baby girls' name in England and Wales according to The Office for National Statistics which said the name had reclaimed the top spot it previously held between 2008 and 2010.

Harper has seen the biggest rise in popularity for girls while Jaxon is growing among boys.

Results were based on names given on birth certificates, the ONS said.

Muhammad replaced William in the top 10 names for boys, while Poppy dropped out of the top 10 for girls, making way for Lily.

Jaxon is now the 51st most popular boys' name, with 1,161 babies in 2016, rising 682 places in the past decade.

Arlo was the biggest climber among boys in the past year, rising 53 places to number 49.

And Luna climbed 52 places to number 78 for girls.

Top 10 girls' names in England and Wales

1. Olivia - 5,017

2. Amelia - 4,777

3. Emily - 3,551

4. Isla - 3,476

5. Ava - 3,285

6. Isabella - 2,729

7. Lily - 2,722

8. Jessica - 2,703

9. Ella - 2,702

10. Mia - 2,662

Top 10 boys' names in England and Wales

1. Oliver - 6,623

2. Harry - 5,284

3. George - 5,263

4. Jack -4,751

5. Jacob - 4,485

6. Noah - 4,305

7. Charlie - 4,190

8. Muhammad -3,908

9. Thomas - 3,898

10. Oscar - 3,894

Charlotte was the 12th most popular name for girls, with 2,596 babies given the name. This is up 13 places on 2015 when Princess Charlotte, now the fourth in line to the throne, was born.

Her brother Prince George's birth appears to have had a positive effect on the popularity of his name as well.

George was the 10th most popular name for boys in 2013, the year he was born, rising to seventh in 2014 and fourth in 2015.

In 2016 5,263 boys were named George, making it the third most popular.

Spokesman Nick Stripe said: "With over 696,000 babies born in England and Wales in 2016, and nearly 64,000 different names chosen for them, it's interesting how relatively stable the top 10 names have been over recent years.

"It is as you move down the rankings that you begin to notice social and cultural changes being reflected in name choices. Harper was the girls' name in the top 100 in 2016 with the biggest rise in popularity over the previous 10 years, whilst for boys it was Jaxon."