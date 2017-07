Detectives investigating the theft of tools worth thousands of pounds believe they may be offered for sale in the Rotherham area.

The tools were stolen from a mobile shop in Shireoaks, Worksop, at around 1.20am on Wednesday, June 21 after it was broken into.

Two mopeds were seen leaving the scene.

The tools are nearly all of the 'Franklin' make and are sold in orange holders.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghsmshire Police on 101 quoting incident 41 of June 21.