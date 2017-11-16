Tipper truck crashes into Barnsley house and catches fire

The truck crashed into a property in Queen Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, at 10.10pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the house was empty.

A force spokeswoman said: "No one was hurt in the incident however extensive damage was caused to the property.

"An investigation is currently ongoing into the incident and officers are making enquiries in the area to determine the exact circumstances."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.