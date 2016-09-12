Time running out for Sheffield residents to take part in waste plans survey

More than 1, 500 Sheffield residents have taken part in a consultation on potential changes to waste and recycling services - but time is running out to have your say.

Despite saving more than £6 million from the annual waste services budget in the past three years, Sheffield Council needs to save a further £3.4m by 2017.

To do this the authority is considering a number of changes including introducing a second recycling bin in place of blue boxes, changing recycling collection days, charging some households to replace lost or damaged bins and to provide bins to new properties.

The council is also looking at making collections earlier and later in the day, from 6am up to 9pm and basing the amount of waste and recycling collected from flats on the number of occupants. But it will not change the collection frequency of black bins.

While plenty of people have responded to a consultation on the plans, the council is reminding those that haven’t had their say that the deadline to take part is Thursday, September 15.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for environment at Sheffield Council, said: “We know that changes to bin services in Sheffield are of huge importance to the city’s residents and so would urge them to fill in the survey as soon as possible.”

To have your say and take part in the consultation visit https://sheffield.citizenspace.com.