Thundery downpours set to soak punters at Sheffield's Tramlines festival

If you're heading to Tramlines festival this weekend then don't forget to bring your umbrella.

The Libertines, Primal Scream and Metronomy will all take to the Ponderosa this weekend as thousands of music fans flock to Sheffield for Tramlines.

But, despite it being the middle of summer, the weather forecast looks set to disappoint.

The Met Office has warned music fans to expect thundery showers on both Saturday and Sunday of the festival, continuing into Monday.

Rain is expected for almost the entire day on Saturday when Primal Scream headline the Ponderosa and All Saints perform on Devonshire Green.

Sunday is expected to be slightly drier with light rain showers giving way to some sunshine as Metronomy and The Coral take to the stages.

However, the festival could kick off with some with some dry weather on Friday with temperatures reaching 22C in Sheffield.

The Met Office predicts largely dry weather with warm sunny spells during the morning as the clouds begin to thicken later in the day.

Rain is then set to arrive during the evening but this should be after the Libertines finish their set on the Ponderosa.