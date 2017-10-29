Thugs smash their way inside bespoke Sheffield jewellers during terrifying break-in

Have your say

Staff were forced to board up the windows of a bespoke Sheffield jewellers after an attempted break-in yesterday afternoon.

Hallmark Goldsmiths, on Ecclesall Road, was broken into yesterday afternoon at around 4pm after thugs smashed their way in through the shop

Staff were seen boarding up the shop window with cardboard after the attempted-break in.

Thankfully, the shop revealed that none of their customer's personal items were stolen during the break-in.

Posting on Facebook, Goldsmiths said: "Unfortunately last night while the store was still open we had attempted break in. No customers personal items have been stolen, we will be open as usual tomorrow.

"However please bear with us while we deal with the situation.

"Regrettably there may be delays with any repairs. Thank you in advance for your understanding at this moment in time."

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment