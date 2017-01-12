Thugs rob Sheffield off-licence and assault shopkeeper with baseball bat

A shopkeeper at a Sheffield off-licence has been left with a suspected broken arm after two robbers assaulted him with a baseball bat, before making away with a quantity of cash and alcohol.

The robbery took place at the M & J off-licence in Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook at around 10am on Friday, January 6, when two men walked into the shop and allegedly assaulted the shopkeeper with a baseball bat.

The shopkeeper was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.

The two men left the store, with a quantity of cash and alcohol, running up Meersbrook Avenue towards Cliffefield Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The men are both described as white and were reportedly wearing dark clothing.

"One is thought to be about 5ft 6- 5ft 8ins tall and was carrying a black sports holdall while the other is described as about 5ft 8 – 5ft 10ins tall.

"If you have any information, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 271 of 6 January 2017.

"If you want to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."