Thug threatens Sheffield man with a machete before stealing his cigarettes

A man was threatened with a machete before having his cigarettes stolen as he walked down a road in Sheffield.

At around 3.30pm on Saturday, September 2, the man was walking through The Brook on Butterthwaite Road when he was approached by another man.

The man then brandished a machete and threatened the other man before stealing his cigarettes.

This was one of the crimes shared by Sheffield North East LPT from this past week; which also included theft from cars and robberies.

A vehicle was stolen from Barnsley Road overnight on September 4 and a van was broken into on Kinnaird Road at 2am the same day.

At 4am on September 5, a police dog unit disturbed offenders breaking into McColls on Margetson Crescent, after an alarm sounded.

The gang attempted to steal a large amount of cigarettes but dropped them as they made off from police.

At 4pm on September 3, a vast amount of tools and machinery were stolen from a builders yard on Julian Way and on the same day, a van was broken into on Launce Road and a number of power tools were stolen.