Thug jailed for 20 weeks after breaching restraining order and committing two assaults

A thug has been jailed for 20 weeks after he twice breached a restraining order and also admitted committing two assaults.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 8, how Scott Smith, 31, of No Fixed Abode, was spotted at the O-Tokuda restaurant, on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, with his former partner despite being banned from seeing her and he was also found to be with her at an address in Staveley the following month.

Pictured is Scott Smith, 31, of No Fixed Abode, who has been jailed for 20 weeks after he twice breached a restraining order and committed two counts of common assault and one count of criminal damage.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop revealed how Smith also damaged a door at his mother’s home and admitted committing two assaults on a male victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, during separate incidents.

Mrs Allsop said: “The defendant’s former partner was previously in a relationship with Scott Smith and she is protected by a restraining order from further violence.

“The complainant’s sister was informed that the complainant regularly meets the defendant because she’s scared of him.”

Mrs Allsop explained that the complainant’s sister revealed the complainant had been on the phone to Scott Smith on December 31, 2016, and a family social worker reported seeing Scott Smith and the complainant together at a restaurant picking up a takeaway in November.

Scott also admitted separately assaulting a male complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, by punching him in the ribs after the defendant had accused the victim of being a grass on December 13, 2016.

This same complainant was further assaulted on February 5 by Smith who punched the victim in the mouth after they had been arguing.

Scott also admitted punching and damaging a kitchen door at his mother’s home at Mastin Moor, Chesterfield.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a restraining order and pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and one count of criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Smith had felt that regarding the breaches of the restraining order his former partner had been willing.

Mr Lau added that regarding the other matters he had been drinking alcohol and he feels extremely ashamed of his actions and realises he needs to change his life.

Magistrates sentenced Smith to 20 weeks of custody.