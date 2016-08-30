Three teenagers arrested over moors murder

Three teenagers have been arrested today over the murder of a man whose body was found on moorland near Sheffield.

The 15-year-olds, two boys and one girl, have been arrested in connection with the death of Rotherham man Craig Nelson.

The boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder and the girl on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and are currently in police custody.

Mr Nelson, also known as Craig Preston and from Wath-upon-Dearne, was found on August 22 on the moors on the A628 at Woodhead Tunnels, Derbyshire.

A post-mortem examination has found that he died as a result of head injuries.

It comes after a man and woman appeared in court charged with murder in relation to Mr Nelson’s death.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, aged 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, both of Holme Park Court, Huddersfield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance.

Bashir and Mason are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, September 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

They can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.