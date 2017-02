Three teenagers were arrested in Dronfield over an attempted bank robbery.

The suspects, two aged 18 and one aged 17, were arrested in School Lane, Dronfield, over reports that they were seen acting suspiciously near to the RBS bank yesterday afternoon.

Detectives are today quizzing the teens, who are all from Nottingham, over an attempted robbery at Lloyds Bank on High Street in Alfreton last Friday and their activity at the RBS in Dronfield.