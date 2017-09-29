Three Sheffield men in court on burglary and robbery charges

Three men appeared before Sheffield magistrates this week after a series of thefts.

Carl Robinson, 30, of Netherwood Avenue, Frecheville, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today charged with burglary. He had pleaded guilty to the offence and has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court for sentence at a later date.

Ashley Hobson, 35, of Holgate Road, Parson Cross, appeared on Wednesday charged with robbery at a shop in Southey Hall Road, reported to police on September 25. He has been remanded in custody.

And Connor Hill, 19, of Gaunt Way, Gleadless Valley, appeared on Saturday charged with burglary and assault with intent to resist arrest.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date. The charges relate to a burglary in Sheffield in July.