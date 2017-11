Have your say

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a cooker fire in Rotherham this morning.

Firefighters from Rotherham Station were called to Mallory Road, East Herringthorpe at 1.45am.

They discovered the kitchen was full of smoke.

Three people who were in the property at the time were treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was accidental.