Three people injured in Barnsley car smash

Westwood New Road, Tankersley.

Three people were injured in a two car collision in Barnsley.

A black BMW 3 series was in collision with a red Citroen C1 on the A61 Westwood New Road, near to the junction with Wentworth Way, in Tankersley at 8.05pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The BMW is understood to have been travelling towards the M1 motorway. The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man, and a 78-year-old woman driver and an 81-year-old man in the Citroen, suffered minor injuries.

"Did you see the collision? Please call 101 quoting incident number 1068 of 22 December 2016."

