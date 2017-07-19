Three men to stand trial for historical sex offences in South Yorkshire involving rape and trafficking of child

Three men are due to stand trial charged with historical sex offences involving the alleged rape and trafficking of a South Yorkshire child for the purposes of sexual abuse.

Asghar Bostan, 47 from East Bawtry Road, Rotherham has been charged with raping a female between 2002 and 2004.

Mohammed Yasin, 36 from Lilycroft Road, Bradford and Qaiser Iqbal, 35, from Bingley Road, Bradford have been charged taking a child away from a responsible person and intentionally arranging or facilitating the travel of a female for the purposes of sexual abuse between 2004 and 2006.

All charges relate to the same complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The three defendants, who deny all charges, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning for a brief hearing.

Bostan is due to stand trial on February 5 next year while Yasin and Iqbal are due to stand trial on March 19, 2018.

The three men have been released on bail until their next court appearance.

They have been charged as part of Operation Stovewood, which is the National Crime Agency's (NCA) investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation (CSE) and abuse in Rotherham between 1997-2013.

In total, 23 men have been arrested and eight have been charged with 42 offences so far.

Last month a further eight men were arrested as part of the NCA inquiry.

The men are aged 32, 35, 36 and 37 and are from the Sheffield and Rotherham areas.

The offences, which include rape and indecent assault, are alleged to have been committed against five girls under 16 between 1998 and 2003.

All eight men have been released.