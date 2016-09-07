Three men charged with theft from Sheffield shop

Three men have been charged with theft following a raid of a shop in Sheffield.

They were arrested after the One Stop general store in Tilford road, Woodhouse, had property stolen from it early yesterday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Just after 7am yesterday three males walked into a retail premises in Woodhouse and whilst the staff member was busy they were able to obtain a quantity of goods from behind the till.

"A swift response by officers and with little more than descriptions to work with led officers over the next few hours to make numerous enquiries in and around Woodhouse."