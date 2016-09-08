Three hero builders rescue elderly man who fell into Sheffield river

A man was pulled from a Sheffield city centre river after he appeared to fall into the water.

Police, fire crews and ambulance services were all called to the river alongside Nursery Street at around 2.50pm.

The man, aged 67, was pulled from the river by these heroic Sheffield workers.

Chris Smith, 54, and his son, also Chris Smith, 27, were working on a bridge with their colleague, Joe Breslin, 49, when they saw an elderly gentleman float past them facing upwards.

He was conscious and making noise.

The builders pulled the old man on to the make-shift pontoon they had been working on.

Chris Smith junior said he was “a little bit shaken” but mainly relieved to have seen the man.

He called the ambulance and within a few minutes it was joined by a fire and rescue crew and police.

The rescued man was taken to Northern General Hospital.

MORE TO FOLLOW