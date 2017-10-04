Three handed jail sentences for attacking students outside Sheffield nightclub

Two people have been jailed for attacking two students outside a Sheffield nightclub, while a third was given a suspended sentence.

Claire Mashford, Darrell Stenson and Eileen Devlin were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday for their part in the assault on the teenagers near Corporation in Milton Street on December 8 last year.

Corporation in Sheffield.

The male and female students, both 19, were approached and asked for money by the defendants, who followed and pestered them when they refused and tried to walk away.

They then became aggressive, carrying out what police described as a 'ferocious and violent attack' and leaving the man unconscious with serious injuries.

The student gave descriptions to police and the attackers were found at a nearby hostel, to which they had just returned. The women were in the process of dying their hair.

Mashford, 39, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 20 months in prison after admitting robbery.

Stenson, 37, of no fixed address, was jailed for a year after pleading guilty to the same offence.

Devlin, 41, of no fixed address, was also convicted of robbery and received a one-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Detective inspector Paul Murphy said: "Mashford, Stenson and Devlin continued to follow the students as they walked home from their night out and a short distance away the trio circled the students and their manner changed.

“They became aggressive and subjected two of the students – a 19-year-old man and woman – to a ferocious and violent attack, causing serious injuries that knocked the 19-year-old man unconscious.

“When he came round, the students reported the matter immediately to police and we circulated the description of the suspects to our officers on duty.

“A PC decided to head to a nearby hostel where he was informed that a trio matching the descriptions had only just returned.

“A mobile phone stolen from one of the students was recovered, and upon arrest Mashford and Devlin had towels around their shoulders from dying their hair – a clear sign they were attempting to change their appearance and evade detection.

“I am pleased we have been able to secure a conviction for this robbery and I hope the victims are reassured by the swift action taken by our officers to bring these individuals before the courts.”

PC Zareen Gulzar added: “This was an unprovoked attack on two members of the public who were on a night out.

“All three offenders initially denied any involvement in this offence, although the evidence against all three was overwhelming.

“The sentences passed send out the message that if you commit such offences, we will endeavour to put you before the courts and ask for the maximum sentence.”