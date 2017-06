Arsonists struck three times across South Yorkshire overnight.

Yobs torched a Peugeot 106 in Eland Road, Denaby Main, just before 8pm last night.

Around the same time arsonists set fire to a pile of litter inside a vacant building in Stevens Road, Balby.

Meanwhile, over in Sheffield yobs set fire to a mountain bike in Crowder Road, Longley, just before 9pm.

It took firefighters less than 20 minutes to put each blaze out.