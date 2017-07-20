Three arrested over 125 drug wraps seized in Sheffield

Have your say

Three arrests have been made over the discovery of 125 wraps of drugs in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said 100 wraps were found today, five on Wednesday and 20 on Monday.

The drugs were seized as part of Operation Cidadel, which has been running in Burngreave, Spital Hill and Pitsmoor over the last two weeks.

Details of the drugs seized have not yet been revealed.

Anyone with information on those involved in the supply of drugs in Sheffield should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.