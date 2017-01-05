Thousands raised in memory of Doncaster woman killed on her way to work

Friends have raised thousand of pounds in memory of a 21-year-old South Yorkshire woman killed as she drove to work.

Ellie Chappell, from Thorne, was driving along Selby Road, Doncaster, when she crashed at around 8am on Monday.

Her white Seat Ibiza was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra between Lands End Road and Ferry Road.

Ellie died from the injuries she sustained and a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Over £2,260 has been donated in her memory via an online fundraising page, with the money to be given to her family towards the funeral costs.

Xanthe Jade Worrall, who set up the page, said: "Ellie was such a beautiful person both outside and in. She would put a smile on anyone's face. She was definitely one of a kind.

"She touched the hearts of many people and had so much to look forward to in her life. I think everyone will agree that it was a great honour to know her."

Writing on Facebook, Ellie's boyfriend, Sean Fearnley, said: "Still can't believe you've been taken away from us so soon Ellie.

"If there was anything I could do to have to you back you bet I would do it.

"I was just booking a weekend away for your birthday and some more charms for your bracelet when I heard the tragic news. There will always be a place in my heart for you. So proud to be your boyfriend.

"Love you more than words could say."

Friend Kerry Wagstaffe, also posting on Facebook, said: "Ellie-Jay and was such a lovely girl to work with she always knew how to make everyone laugh and was very popular."

Family friend Elaine Liddell posted: "A beautiful lovely girl taken too young and unexpectedly."

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/ellie-chappells-funeral