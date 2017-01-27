Thousands oppose Derbyshire fracking plan

More than 67,000 people have signed a petition against fracking in Derbyshire.

Claire Booker McLean, who lives close to the site where Ineos wants to drill for shale gas near Marsh Lane, Eckington, started the petition because of concerns about the impact fracking would have on her environment.

An Eckington Parish Council meeting discusses fracking.

She said: “We have bats, moles, badgers, foxes and many birds including birds of prey in the area.

“Fracking risks damage to our health, countryside and possible pollution of water as well as an inevitable reduction in house prices.

“I live only 300 metres away and regularly walk my dogs and take my children close to the proposed drilling site so I’m very worried about the impact fracking would have on our lives.”

Eckington parish councillors voted against Ineos’ plans, but the decision rests with Derbyshire Council.

Read more:

Councillors vote against fracking - but warn of tough battle ahead

Today's top stories:

BREAKING: Man's death in Sheffield park 'not suspicious'



Missing child, drugs and cash found in police raids in Sheffield



Mid air-drama as packed American passenger plane makes U-turn in skies over Sheffield and returns to Heathrow



Strictly Come Dancing stars Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe pose for picture with Sheffield's Women of Steel statue



REGIONAL NEWS: Footballer's brother shot dead outside barber shop



Super-computer predicts Sheffield Wednesday will finish fourth and make Championship play-offs - but Sheffield United will miss out on League One title and automatic



Sheffield United: Jose Baxter offered contract by Premier League side Everton



