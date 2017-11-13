Thousands of trees to be planted in Sheffield

Over 8,000 trees are to be p;anted in Sheffield between now and March 2018.

The first of the trees have been planted in Burngreave, with Lord Mayor, Councillor Anne Murphy, attending a ceremony to mark the start of the planting programme.

Scouts from the 76th Sheffield St Peter’s Ellesmere Scout Troop planted the first tree, known as a heavy standard, opposite St Peter’s Church.

A number of smaller trees were also planted near to the scout headquarters on Grimesthorpe Road.

Sheffield Council said the larger trees will be planted following requests from the public and 'to replace those removed from parks and green spaces due to health and safety issues'.

Planting will take place across the city including Handsworth, Stannington, Richmond, Shirecliffe, Firth Park and Whirlow.

The council said all of the planting areas have been designed to avoid causing shade to homes or gardens and to improve drainage.

Councillor Mary Lea, Sheffield Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Leisure, said: “These new woodlands will bring diversity to the landscape, encourage wildlife and give residents even more opportunities to connect with nature.

“I look forward to seeing these trees grow and thrive, thanks to the hard work of all the volunteers and all those involved in this vital project.”

Tim Shortland, the Community Forestry Manager who is responsible for the tree planting, added: “Sheffield’s existing woodlands are nationally renowned but many are in decline and will not last forever.

“The establishment of new urban woodland will preserve this amazing woodland legacy for future generations and, in the shorter term, provide a diversity of habitats for wildlife.”

Trees have been controversially felled across Sheffield over recent months as part of a city-wide road improvement programme.

It has led to a number of demonstrations, arrests and court appearances for campaigners fighting the felling.

But as part of the road improvement scheme, more than 1,200 trees will be planted along the city's streets over the winter.

Sheffield Council claims it will bring the number of new street trees in Sheffield to almost 6,000 since the programme began in 2012.