Thousands of Sheffield people could have high blood pressure without even knowing

Nearly 66,000 Sheffield residents could have high blood pressure without even realising, a charity has warned today.

Blood Pressure UK has said thousands could be in danger of further health complications and are urging people to get checked out.

According to research by charity, an estimated 142,000 people living in Sheffield have high blood pressure – the biggest risk factor for stroke and heart attacks - yet worryingly, 46 per cent, around 65,700, remain undiagnosed.

The charity said high blood pressure, which is largely preventable, remains one of the leading causes of death, responsible for strokes and heart attacks yet 63 per cent of the population do not know their blood pressure numbers. Key risk factors leading to high blood pressure include; excess weight, eating too much salt, alcohol and physical inactivity.

Blood Pressure UK is urging people to check their blood pressure or visit the Peak Pharmacy Pressure Stations near them.

As part of the charity's campaign - Know your Numbers - pressure stations around the city will be on hand to for people to get their blood pressure tested from September 12 for one week.

Volunteers hosting at the pop-up stations will provide free information and advice on simple steps to keep it under control.

It’s estimated that over the next 10 years, a staggering 45,000 heart attacks or strokes could be prevented, saving £850million in NHS and social care costs.

Katharine Jenner, CEO of Blood Pressure UK says: “High blood pressure may not have any symptoms, but strokes and heart attacks do. After you have had your blood pressure checked you can make changes to reduce your risk, such as eating less salt, taking more exercise and drinking less alcohol – it’s never too late.

“We’re grateful to everyone who supports this campaign and want 2016 to be the busiest yet. We are therefore urging everyone to stop by their local Pressure Station or use a home blood pressure monitor to check their blood pressure. It may just save their life."

To find out where their nearest blood pressure station is, visit www.bloodpressureuk.org/microsites/kyn/Home/Freebpchecks/Findfreecheck