Thousands of motor enthusiasts to descend on Derbyshire classic car show

Motor enthusiasts from across the country will be descending on Renishaw Hall today (Wednesday) for the annual Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show.

Classic vehicles from all eras will once again be converging on the picturesque venue for one of the region’s biggest classic car and bike shows.

The event, which takes place from 3-8pm, is organised by the Rotary Club of Chesterfield and raises money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospicecare, Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Main organiser, Alan Clarke of Chesterfield Rotary Club, said: “Renishaw Hall is the perfect venue for this charitable event which we have run successfully for several years, raising over £60,000 to provide much-needed financial support for these key local charities.”

Motor enthusiasts displaying their cars will also be able to find out how much their pride and joy is worth.

For specialists from event partner H&H Classic and Hagerty International, insurance and valuation experts for classic cars, will be on hand to carry out valuations during the day.

There will be a variety of stalls and amusements, plus refreshments and bar will also be available.

Admission is £5 for show cars and bikes, £10 visitors’ cars (passengers free), pedestrians £3.

This year, the club will be supported by the Satellite Rotary Club of Chesterfield, which meets monthly for younger professionals.