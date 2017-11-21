Thor's Tipi Bar opens in Sheffield TOMORROW - what you need to know

Have your say

Excitement is building around Sheffield as the much-anticipated Thor's Tipi Bar returns to the city tomorrow.

The bar made its debut in Sheffield last year and welcomed more than 50,000 visitors in just weeks.

Its opening follows the Christmas Markets and Sleigh Bar which returned to Fargate on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the highly-acclaimed bar:



What is it?

The bar boasts two giant giant Scandinavian tipis, a striking exterior and transports visitors to a Scandinavian-style Christmas once inside.

Visitors can enjoy a roaring log fire, faux furs and cosy snug seating once inside.

What's on offer?

The bar is dressed with Viking inspired elements, festive greenery and as well as fantastic food and drink.

Wholesome winter fodder is on offer, cooked straight from the outdoor BBQ, and you can wash them down with craft ales.

Visitors can also get mulled wine, indulgent hot chocolate, prosecco and other popular drinks.

There will be ambient music playing throughout the Tipis as well as a Little Viking's each day.

Where is it?

The tipi bar is being held at the Peace Gardens and will open from Wednesday, November 22 at 10.30am to 11pm, right up until New Year's Eve.

How do I book?

Customers book the space for Corporate Christmas parties, or simply evenings spent celebrating with family and friends.

With a maximum capacity of 180 the bar can take bookings of parties of 50 or more.



You can contact the bar on: conquer@thorstipi.com or call 01653 610029 and reserve a snug area to enjoy THOR’S Tipi Bar in celebrity-style!