This TV star is set to perform for residents at a Sheffield care home

A TV star is set to entertain residents at a Sheffield care home as part of a fun-filled free open day which is open to members of the local community next week.

Ventriloquist and comedian Andy Greaves, who has appeared on BBC’s ‘Families at War’ with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, Sky’s ‘Search for a Star’ and ITV’s ‘Fame Game’, will be visiting The Porterbrook in Crosspool later today, between 10am and 4pm.

Greaves has been in showbusiness for more than 40 years and made his first on television in Yorkshire TV’s ‘Calendar Kids’ at the age of just 13.

The Porterbrook, which opened last November, is a 44-bed home in Tapton Crescent Road and offers all-inclusive residential and respite care.

The home is inviting members from the local community to the day which will include a free light lunch and refreshments.

Greaves will be joined in the afternoon by Leo The Therapy Pony from Lightwood Therapy Ponies. Residents and visitors will be able to ask questions about the seven-year old rescue pony, as well as getting up close to Leo to pet and stroke him.

Lightwood Therapy Ponies promotes spending time with ponies and horses for its positive physical and emotional benefits, especially in terms of encouraging interaction among adults and children who find it difficult to

communicate.

The Porterbrook activities co-ordinator Tina Carrick said: “We are thrilled to be able to pack our open day full of such fantastic activities and we look forward to welcoming both TV star Andy Greaves and the team from Lightwood Therapy Ponies to The Porterbrook.

“The residents are already really looking for to the day’s events. We hope that people from the local community with come and enjoy spending the day with us, make new friends and enjoy the entertainment.

"We want to make it a memorable day with a fun atmosphere.”