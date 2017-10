The renaissance of The Moor continues to take shape with a new sport shop due to open later this month.

JD Sports is moving into a brand new unit next to the Primark store which opened last year.

The firm has a smaller store in Pinstone Street and while it has not yet said whether that branch will close.

Earlier this year outdoor specialist Blacks opened its biggest UK branch next to Costa Coffee, and Krispy Kreme have also moved into the rejuvenated shopping precinct.