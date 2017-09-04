This is why your tram to Meadowhall may have been given an IKEA-style makeover

Some Sheffield commuters may have spotted that their tram to Meadowhall has been given an IKEA-style makeover.

IKEA will be opening their highly-anticipated new superstore in Sheffield on September 28 and have planned a month's worth of activtiies and events to celebrate.

Sheffield IKEA tram - Picture: Candice Majewski

The 'Wonderful Everyday Tour' will be bringing eleven uplifting mini-events and installations will be popping up in and around the city over the month.

The tour will include eye-catching artwork by local artists, the opportunity to try tasty treats and a host of family events and community makeovers.

Some Sheffield commuters have already noticed one of the first IKEA-inspired attractions with the Supertram Makeover.

Commuters to Meadowhall have been sharing pictures of their new-look tram on social media, complete with IKEA-inspired designed on both the interior and exterior.

The trams will run on the Yellow Line to Meadowhall South with lucky travellers on the line getting to 'experience what it's like to travel the IKEA way'.

Garry Deakin, IKEA Sheffield Store Manager, said: “We cannot wait to open our doors to Sheffield and the Wonderful Everyday Tour is our way of sharing the excitement and bringing the IKEAphilosophy to life in the city.

"We believe that it’s the little things in life that make us happy and we hope everyone will get to enjoy the events and activities we have planned.

"By working with the community and some extra-special local talent, we have created a series of unexpected surprises to make people smile and give them a taste of what’s to come once the store opens.”