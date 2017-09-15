This is why you may see a lot of firefighters in South Yorkshire today

Residents have reported seeing a large number of firefighters on a South Yorkshire street today.

Barnsley residents have reported a large number of fire engines and officers on Baden Street but there is a simple explanation as to why.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned that they were training on Baden Street in Barnsley today.

Posting on Twitter, SYFR said that residents should not be alarmed if they see lots of fire engines in the area.

However, they have issued appeals after a blaze at a stable block in Doncaster was destroyed by an arson attack.

And they have also issued this warning about candles after a woman was taking to a hospital when a bedroom fire broke out in her Rotherham home.