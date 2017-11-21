This is why you may have spotted TV stars and camera crews in Sheffield yesterday

Sheffield briefly turned into Hollywood yesterday as residents noticed a number of camera crews filming across the city.

Camera crews were spotted filming at different locations around Sheffield yesterday and Bradley Walsh was even spotted at Sheffield bus station.

It seems that the filming was down to the BBC shooting series 11 of Doctor Who, which stars the Chase presenter and Jodie Whittaker.

The stars were seen in and around Newport last week but it appears they've moved further up north to continue their filming.

Cultbox have reported that filming will continue today in Sheffield after production appeared at Sheffield bus and train stations yesterday.

Whittaker will be the first female Time Lord and will take over as the 13th Doctor next year with Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill confirmed to appear last month.

Did you see any stars in Sheffield yesterday? Let us know!