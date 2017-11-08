This is why there are HUNDREDS of hitchhikers around Sheffield today

Have your say

Spotting a hitchhiker is quite a rare scenario nowadays but Sheffield motorists may spot a few knocking around today.

Hundreds of University of Sheffield students will today take part in a charity hitchhike; aiming to travel 250 miles in just 24 hours.

Around 200 students are currently taking part in a 'Baby Bummit' hitchhike to Scotland after setting off from the Student Union this morning.

All the students must raise at least £75 for charity and must not spend a penny on their journey to Edinburgh.

Bummit began in 2003 with students from Sheffield RAG (Raising & Giving) hitchiking to Bognor Regis with other trips including Budapest, Riga and Wroclaw.

The phrase 'Bummit' comes from the expression 'to bum', meaning to ask someone to give one something for free or to beg for something.

The charities include Helen's Trust, HARC (Harmless and Rootless at Christmas), South Yorkshire Eating Disorders Association (SYEDA), Zest and Sheffield Volunteering.

So, if you spot a hitchhiker in Sheffield today, don't be afraid to open your door.