This is why Sheffield Market was evacuated yesterday

Customers were left slightly confused yesterday afternoon when they were evacuated from Sheffield Market.

Shoppers at the Moor Market were told over the tannoy to leave the building after smoke was spotted at around 2pm.

Sirens went off inside the market as customers made their way outside.

However, they were allowed to return to the market around 20 minutes later.

A spokesperson from Sheffield City Council confirmed that the market due to a customer smoking in the toilet.

The incident comes just one day after IKEA was evacuated twice in just over an hour.

Hundreds of customers were forced to leave the store on two seperate occasions on Sunday after the fire alarm was activated.

A video, which can be viewed here, captured the chaotic scenes.