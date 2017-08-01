This is why Meadowhall has changed its name for one day only

Meadowhall is one of the most iconic shopping centres in the country but they've undergone a slight identity change.

As the God's Own Country celebrates Yorkshire Day, Meadowhall has now decided to get involved in the action.

The shopping centre, known and loved by many across Sheffield, has decided to make itself more Yorkshire by dropping the 'H' from its name.

Meadowhall, or Meadow'all, as it will now be known, looks set to revert back to its original name after Yorkshire Day ends but, for now, its as Yorkshire as Henderson's Relish.

Posting on Facebook, the shopping centre said: "We're embracing our #Yorkshire 'eritage by dropping the H from our name for #YorkshireDay! What do you love most about Yorkshire?"

Yorkshire shoppers were quick to embrace the name change, with some suggesting they should have gone wither further.

Nat Reaney commented: "Should have dropped the "w" as well!! 'Meada'all'"

Paul Telford said: "It shud really bi 'Medda' all' but bein' from Sheff "al let thee off"

Corrina Busfield posted: "Love our Yorkshire slang such as thee, thi, orete."