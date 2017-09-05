This is when you should go to sleep up to wake up feeling refreshed for a 7am start

The summer holidays are over and the dreaded school run has returned for thousands of parents across Sheffield.

Many parents may have to set their alarms that bit earlier in the morning to get their kids washed, dressed and rushed off to school.

However, this doesn't mean that parents should feel more tired in the morning as long as they are getting BETTER, not more sleep.

That's according to blinds company site web-blinds.com who have developed a sleep calculator tool to help people balance when they should be going to bed.

Their calculator shows the exact time that people should be going to sleep if they want to feel refreshed for a 7am start.

The sleep calculator works out the ideal time you start sleeping by counting sleep cycles.

According to the site, each cycle lasts roughly 90 minutes and you should pass through five or six of them every night.

And waking up mid-cycle can leave people feeling 'grumpy and tired'; while rising in between phases these phases will help you start the day refreshed.

A web-blinds spokesperson said: "Getting a good night's sleep is about more than simply going to bed early – it's about waking up at the right time too.

"Using a formula based on the body's natural rhythms, the Sleep Calculator will work out the best time for you to rise or go to sleep."

So, if you need to get up for 7am then you should either go to bed at 9:46 pm or 11:16 pm. However, if you're burning the midnight oil then you should aim for 12.46am or 2.16am.

Most people take about 14 minutes to fall asleep and this has been factored into your bedtime by the sleep calculator.

If you need to be up at 6am then aim to go to bed for 8.46pm, 10.16pm, 11.46pm or 1.16am. But, if you've got a bit of a lie-in and only need to be up at 8am, you should head to bed at 10:46 pm,12:16 am, 1:46 am or 3:16 am.