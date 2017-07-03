This is when you can watch Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports have announced the first 12 EFL games to be shown live across August and September with both Sheffield clubs included.

Newly-relegated Sunderland had already been chosen as the first live EFL match to be shown on Sky Sports when they host Derby on August 4.

Sky Sports had announced two other fixtures to be shown live from the opening weekend, including Aston Villa v Hull and Bolton v Leeds.

Now, the channel has announced a further nine games to be shown from August and September including both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

The Blades' first away clash of the season, against newly-relegated Middlesbrough on August 12 has been chosen as the 5.30pm kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will have to wait until September for their first showing on Sky Sports when they host Nottingham Forest on the 9th, again at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports have only revealed the fixtures that will be shown live up to September 9, meaning it is still not yet known whether the Steel City derby will be featured on the channel.