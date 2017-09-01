This is when you can get free IKEA hot dogs in Sheffield city centre

IKEA will finally open their huge new store in Sheffield this month and the store are planning a month of events to celebrate.

The Swedish furniture giant will bring its Wonderful Everyday Tour to Sheffield from September 11-28 with a series of exciting events and impressive installations.

There will be eleven uplifting mini-events and installations popping up in and around Sheffield to give residents a preview of what's to come in the new store.

As well as eye-catching artwork by local artists and community makeovers, there is one event in Sheffield which is sure to get tails wagging.

On Tuesday, September 26, IKEA will be bringing their famous hot dogs to Sheffield city centre and will be giving them away for FREE.

An IKEA spokesperson said: "Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch?

"Everyone’s favourite hot dogs will be arriving in Sheffield and Rotherham with a taste of what’s to come.

"Look out for IKEA’s special hot dog cart as it makes its way in and around the city centre with a well-earned treat for shoppers."

The free hot dogs will be on offer in Barker's Pool from 11.30am to 2pm and then on Sheaf Square from 3pm to 5pm.

Here is a list of the other 10 events to come to Sheffield this month.

1. Pots of Wonderful

When: Monday 11th September – Thursday 28th September

Where: South Street Park

What: Sheffield’s getting its own version of the Hollywood sign to greet new visitors to the city. Made entirely from pretty potted plants and flourishing flowers, it’s sure to catch the eye and make everyone smile.

2. Cushion Drop

When: Tuesday 12th September – Sunday 24th September, 9:00am – 8:00pm

Where: Peace Gardens & Winter Gardens

What: IKEA will be bringing an extra splash of colour and added comfort to public benches across Sheffield. Whether you’re catching up with friends or just taking a breather, get comfy with an array of colourful cushions dotted around Peace Gardens and Winter Gardens.

3. Fika Time

When: Thursday 14th September

Where: Barkers Pool (10:00am – 12:30pm) & Sheaf Square (1:30pm – 4:00pm)

What: IKEA will be bringing the Swedish version of coffee breaks and an instant pick-me-up to Sheffield city centre. Keep your eyes peeled for the special Fika cart and catch up with friends and family over complimentary hot drinks and freshly baked cinnamon buns.

4. Family BBQ

When: Sunday 17th September, 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Where: Weston Park

What: In the spirit of Swedish midsummer, join IKEA for a free family barbeque where sizzling meatballs and burgers will be on offer. Family and friends are invited to tuck into tasty treats, sit on comfy chairs and celebrate a Sunday where there will be no arguments about who does the washing up. All you’ll need to do is turn up and enjoy!

5. Park Deck Chairs

When: Sunday 17th September & Sunday 24th September, 10:00am – 6:00pm

Where: Botanical Gardens

What: What better place to sink into one of IKEA’s colourful comfy chairs and soak up the surroundings and Sheffield sun than the city’s Botanical Gardens? With over 5,000 plant species across 19 acres of land, there’s plenty to take in and the deck chairs are sure to provide a nice break for those with weary feet.

6. Allen the Peregrine

When: Monday 18th September – Thursday 28th September

Where: Sheaf Square

What: Local artist Jason Heppenstall, known for his animal sculptures made out of reclaimed materials, will be bringing Sheffield’s iconic peregrine falcon to life with one of IKEA’s own iconic tools. Allen the Peregrine, made entirely from thousands ofIKEA allen keys, will welcome visitors and residents alike from his perch in Sheaf Square.

7. Exhibition Alley

When: Wednesday 20th September, 8:00am – 7:00pm

Where: Arundel Gate underpass

What: IKEA has enlisted the help of talented local artists to transform Arundel Gate’s underpass into an exciting pop-up exhibition. Over thirty vibrant pieces of art will be on display and visitors will also get the chance to get their hands on their own masterpiece by bidding in the silent auction, with all proceeds going to local charity Bluebell Woods Hospice. Featured artists include: illustrator Lisa Ohaha, talented painter Andrew Hunt and quirky print-maker Kid Acne.

8. Reading Lounge

When: From Friday 22nd September, 8:00am – late

Where: Sheffield Train Station

What: Sheffield Train Station’s waiting room will be transformed into a beautiful and relaxing reading room full of literary gems from local writers. Passengers will be able to sit back and relax in comfort before their journey and pick up a book to enjoy while they wait and take with them on their onward journey.

9. Green Takeover

When: From Monday 25th September

Where: Wincobank Village Hall

What: Visitors are sure to be surprised when they visit Wincobank Village Hall. The local garden will undergo quite a transformation thanks to IKEA’s green-fingered team. IKEA co-workers will choose and donate their favourite plants, pots and furniture from the store to turn the Hall’s outdoor area into a tranquil space for visitors to relax in.

10. Supertram Makeover

When: From Monday 11th September

Where: Yellow Line to Meadowhill South

What: IKEA will be brightening up commutes with a special tram makeover. Lucky travellers who spot the special tram on the yellow line will experience what it’s like to travel the IKEA way.

Garry Deakin, IKEA Sheffield Store Manager, said: “We cannot wait to open our doors to Sheffield and the Wonderful Everyday Tour is our way of sharing the excitement and bringing the IKEA philosophy to life in the city. We believe that it’s the little things in life that make us happy and we hope everyone will get to enjoy the events and activities we have planned. By working with the community and some extra-special local talent, we have created a series of unexpected surprises to make people smile and give them a taste of what’s to come once the store opens.”