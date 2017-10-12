This is when the Christmas Markets, Sleigh Bar and THOR'S Tipi Bar will return to Sheffield

Have your say

Christmas is just around the corner and the ever-popular markets and tip bar will be returning next month.

The highly-acclaimed THOR's tipi bar will be making its welcome return to Sheffield city centre on Tuesday, November 21 and will be running to New Year's Eve.

THOR's made its debut in Sheffield last year and welcomed more than 50,000 visitors in just six weeks.

Sheffield Christmas Markets will also be returning to the city from Wednesday, November 15, continuing right up until Christmas Eve.

There will be 50 Christmas cabins around Fargate with Santa's Grotto in the heart of the event as well as the much-loved Sleigh Bar and German Sausage grill.

The Christmas cabins cover Fargate, Town Hall Square and Peace Gardens with fantastic Christmas gifts, and lots of seasonal food and drink.

THOR’S will once again open its doors and provide a cosy winter retreat for Christmas shoppers, visitors and families alike.

The bar is formed from two linked canvas tipis, festooned with lighting and decked out with wooden tables and benches, cosy furs and an open fire pit.

An outdoor heated area will allow customers to soak up the festival atmosphere whilst watching the hustle and bustle around them.

Local beer maker Abbeydale Brewery will be serving lagers and draft ales and THOR’S guest beer will be making its introduction to Sheffield customers.

Mulled wine, hot cider and a fully licensed bar will ensure there is something to warm everyone’s cockles.

A hot chocolate station allows kids, big and small, to choose a topping for their homemade chocolate treat.

One of Sheffield’s favourite street food vendors, The Gravy Train, will be making its debut, bringing its classic poutine-inspired menu to the event.

Maria Farrugia, co-founder of THOR’s, said: “We are really excited to be returning to Sheffield and are confident that this year will be even more spectacular.

"So start your festive season in style and join us to enjoy a unique atmosphere under candlelit canvas, with a roaring log fire and the perfect festive atmosphere.”

THOR’S tipi bar will be open from 10:30am to 11pm daily from November 21 through to December 31 but will be closed on Christmas Day.