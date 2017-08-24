This is what your child should be doing at each age - including tying their laces and having Facebook

A new survey has revealed that parents have a clear idea of when their children 'should' be reaching certain milestones.
The survey of 2,000 mums and dads found that kids should be allowed pocket money at nine, start putting their own clothes in the wash at eight and be old enough to have a Facebook account at 14.
Youngsters are also considered mature enough to walk to school alone and have their own mobile phone at 12 years of age.
The research, commissioned by My Nametags, manufacturer of durable sticker and iron-on labels, found 70 per cent believe privileges are granted too soon nowadays.
Lars B. Andersen of My Nametags, said: “The survey just goes to show some of the many intricacies of being a parent.
“Of course, every child is different and may be able to do things or take on certain responsibilities later or earlier than our results show.
“However, it’s fascinating to get some indication of when mums and dads will typically allow or expect their kids to do certain things.”
These are they key findings but what do you think?
AGE OF EXPECTATION – A TIMELINE:
16 YEARS OLD:
Have friends over when parents are away
Go out after dark
15 YEARS OLD:
Listen to explicit songs
Go on a date
Buy their own clothes
Have a girlfriend or boyfriend round to visit
Drink energy drinks
14 YEARS OLD:
Have Facebook
Have Snapchat
Go to town with friends
Have their own front door key
Have WhatsApp
Go to the cinema with friends
13 YEARS OLD:
Be in the house alone
Go out on their own
Go to the shop on their own
FaceTime friends
Have a computer in their bedroom
12 YEARS OLD:
Walk to school on their own
Surf the web alone
Own a mobile phone
Cycle to school
Play at the local park unsupervised
Have a laptop
Have an MP3 player
11 YEARS OLD:
Have a tablet device
Have a TV in their bedroom
10 YEARS OLD:
Put the dishes away
Take care of their school uniform
Not to lose belongings
Understand the value of their possessions
Be allowed to choose what they wear
Have friends over for sleepovers
Go to friends for sleepovers
Fold-up clothes when they take them off
Get ready by themselves
9 YEARS OLD:
Lay the table
Start getting pocket money
Bath or shower without help
8 YEARS OLD:
Tie their own shoelaces
Put their own clothes in the wash
Brush their teeth without help
7 YEARS OLD:
Ride a bike
GOING TO BED:
8pm – eight years old
9pm – ten years old
10pm – 12 years old
MOVIES:
Watch 12 certificate movies alone – 12 years old
Watch 15 certificate movies alone – 14 years old
Watch 18 certificate movies alone – 16 years old
