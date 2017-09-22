This is what thugs did to a police car whilst it was parked on a Sheffield street

Have your say

Thugs targeted and attacked a police car whilst it was parked on a Sheffield street.

The marked police car was parked on Hastiler Road South, Woodthorpe, on Friday September 15 at around 12.30pm.

It was then attacked by violent yobs who threw a heavy object at the windscreen, causing significant damage.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 424 of September 15.