This is what happened the last time Rangers fans came to Sheffield

It seems that Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday are set to meet in a pre-season friendly once again after their last meeting four years ago.

Reports in Scotland have indicated that the Scottish side are to travel to Hillsborough on Sunday July 30, a week before the season begins and forming part of the Owls 150th anniversary celebrations.

If the rumours are true, Rangers will be Sheffield Wednesday's final friendly opponents ahead of the Championship kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday ran out 1-0 winners over their Scottish opponents when the sides met four years ago in the pre-season clash.

More than 16,000 fans came to watch the match and around half of those backing the visitors.

Michael Antonio scored the only goal of the game but, the match will be remembered more for the incredible atmosphere inside, and outside, the stadium.

Rangers fans took over one on end of Hillsborough and helped to produce an incredible atmosphere, with deafening chants throughout the match.

Wednesday fans responded to their Scottish opponents and were in fine voice throughout the match with most spectators watching the action in the stands as well as on the pitch.

The stand was a sea of blue throughout the match with hundreds of flags sprawled out across the seats and across the stadium.

Fans made their voices heard before, during and after the game and even on their way to the ground on the tram.

Video footage on Youtube also shows the jovial scenes outside of the Walkabout bar in Sheffield city centre which Rangers fans packed into before and after the match.

While neither club have confirmed the fixture as of yet, Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping to welcome the Rangers fans back to Hillsborough after creating these sensational scenes.