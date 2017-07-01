This could be your Chance to Dance

The multicultural celebration that is Chance to Dance is heading back to the streets of Sheffield today.

The free dance and arts festival will see dance groups from all over Sheffield come together at locations across the city centre - including Barkers Pool, Tudor Square, the Peace Gardens, Winter Garden and The Moor.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to watch amazing performances, then join in and try some of the moves for themselves, trying out new dance styles, or maybe even dancing for the first time.

The event will begin at 11am with opening ceremonies on The Moor with the Sheffield Giants, and in the Peace Gardens with RISE, and ends with a mass bhangra dance in the Peace Gardens with the Punjabi Dholis at around 4pm.

A spokesman for Chance to Dance said: “Chance to Dance is a one day city centre dance festival that was established in 2000. The original idea came from Sheffield’s involvement in the World Health Organisation European Healthy City Movement; when Turku, a city in Finland, challenged other European cities to organise a city centre dance festival.

“The one day Sheffield festival was very popular, involving around 30 different dance groups on open ‘stages’ across the city centre. Part of the ethos of the festival is to encourage people to join in and have a go. This means that, since the start of Chance to Dance, up to 50,000 people have taken part in trying out different forms of dance – from Salsa to Bhangra from Ballroom to Modern Jive.”

Visit www.chancetodance.org for the full programme’s listing of events and further details.