Third arrest made over Sheffield student's drug death

A third arrest has been made after a Sheffield student died after taking drugs on a night out in the city.

Joana Burns, aged 22, who had just completed a degree in mathematics at Sheffield Hallam University, died after taking MDMA - Ecstasy - last month.

She fell ill at The Foundry in the University of Sheffield's students' union building and was rushed to hospital but could not be revived.

Her friends told South Yorkshire Police that they had each paid £7 for the drug before they got to the venue.

Another student - a 20-year-old woman - also took drugs at The Foundry that night and fell critically ill.

She remains in hospital today, where she is now in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after Joana's death before being released under investigation.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police revealed a third arrest had been made.

A force spokesman said a man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled substance before being released under investigation.

Sheffield Council is due to carry out a review of The Foundry's licence today following concerns raised by South Yorkshire Police about the supply and use of drugs at the venue.